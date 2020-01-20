Apartment complex fire displaces 8 families

PIQUA — A fire at a Piqua apartment complex displaced eight families on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Piqua Village Apartment complex at 1345 Covington Ave. shortly after 9 a.m.

Piqua Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Kennedy said that the occupants of one of the units woke to find smoke and flames inside their apartment.

While Piqua and Covington fire departments were responding to the scene, Piqua Police officers went door-to-door and got all occupants from the eight apartment units outside to safety.

“They (Piqua police) did a very good job,” Kennedy said.

The fire was contained mainly to a single unit, but smoke damage and the need to disconnect electric service to the entire building, necessitated that all eight families housing elsewhere for the time being. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One injury was reported, Kennedy said that one of the ladies occupying the apartment that was on fire reported that she had burned her hand attempting to remove a burning mattress. A pet cat was also reported to have died as a result of the fire.

Kennedy said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a fire in the Piqua Village apartment complex on Covington Avenue on Monday morning. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/01/web1_012020mju_fire_covingtonave-1.jpg Firefighters from Piqua and Covington battle a fire in the Piqua Village apartment complex on Covington Avenue on Monday morning. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

