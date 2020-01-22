Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 17

AUTO THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen from Dayton was discovered in the 300 block of South Walnut.

Jan. 18

AUTO THEFT: A resident in the 1000 block of McKaig Avenue stated she started her vehicle to defrost it and then it was stolen.

Jan. 19

SHOTS FIRED: Tanner Iverson, 20, of Troy, was cited for discharging a firearm in the area of 900 block of McKaig Avenue.

Jan. 20

THEFT: Courtney Ackley, 33, of Sidney, was charged with theft from Kohl’s.

DISORDERLY: Nicole Cassara, 27, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

POSSESSION: Dennis Cruea, 44, of Troy, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument at the Motel 6.

TRESPASS: Scott Dillinger, 48, of Troy, was cited for criminal trespass at True Value Rental on Market Street. He was warned to stay away from businesses in the area.

Jan. 21

OPEN CONTAINER: Jessica Napier, 28, of Piqua, was cited for open container in a motor vehicle at South Dorset and McKaig Avenue.

POT FOUND: Marijuana found in the area of 300 Lincoln Avenue, Troy. Placed in the property locker.

Jan. 22

OVI: An officer made a traffic stop in the area of McKaig Avenue and Armand Drive on a report of racing engine and traffic violation. Alexander Lawless, 21, of Troy, cited for OVI over 0.17 and OVI.