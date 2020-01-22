Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Audrey Crouch, to Federal National Mortgage, one lot, $43,334.

Marlene De Los Reyes, Miguel De Los Reyes to Gary Gruss, one lot, $217,500.

Colin Girolamo to M. Elizabeth Girolamo, M. Elizabeth Marshall, $0.

Matthew Denius to Matthew Denius, Amanda Feltner, two part lots, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $94,900.

Allyson Janson, Allyson Smith, Cody Smith to Casey Dziech, Madyson Dziech, one lot, $99,000.

Amy Schondelmyer, Jason Schondelmyer to Joseph Whitaker, one lot, $91,100.

Clunk, Hoose Co. LPA, attorney in fact, Fannie Mae a.k.a Federal National Bank to Patrick McDonald, one lot, $0.

Bill Dawes, Melinda McGrath to Valeri Gibson, Devin Johnson, one lot, $110,000.

Harson Investments Ltd. to CMT Troy II LLC, one lot, $655,000.

PIQUA

Brandon Virgallito, Casey Virgallito to Victoria Pleiman, one lot, $50,900.

JP Morgan Chase Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Dianna Callebs, Timothy Callebs Sr., administrator to Dianna Callebs, one lot, $0.

Doris Jackson Trust, Doris Jackson, trustee to Doris Jackson, two lots, $0.

Charles Walker, Erma Walker to Charles Walker, co-trustee, Erma Walker, co-trustee, Walker Family Trust, $0.

Marvin Crim, Velma Crim to Ashley Cutcher, Brandon Cutcher, one lot, $134,900.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeffrey Crowell, three lots, $0.

Alta Residential Solutions LLC, attorney in fact, Christina Trust, Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund to Benanzer Development VI, one lot, $40,00.

Justine Reardon, Kyle Reardon to Correna Howard, two lots, $168,000.

Kenneth Adkins, Teresa Adkins to Kaetlyn Horning, two part lots, $92,000.

Ronald Ferrence to Ronald Ferrence Jr., one lot, $0.

Mike Havenar, Tammie Havenar to Bobbie Lallemand, one lot, $98,900.

TIPP CITY

Ashley Gruber, Joel Gruber to Allen Stanley, part lot, $88,900.

Henry and Lucinda Barthel Revocable Trust to Karen Jackson, Michael Jackson, one lot, $305,000.

Hugh Hadden, Peggy Hadden to Hugh Hadden, two part lots, $0.

John Crosson, Lieselotte Crosson to Michael Lester, Rebecca Lester, two lots, $155,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Debbie Kettering, John Kettering to Justine Bledsoe, co-trustee, John and Deborah Kettering Irrevocable Trust, Jeremy Kettering, co-trustee, $0

Ruth Hall to Deborah Duffey, a part lot, $88,000.

WEST MILTON

Jennifer Staas, Steven Staas to Beth Herrberg, Chad Herrberg, two lots, $142,500.

BRADFORD

Heather Geus-Zea, Ricardo Zea to Carrie Kautz, Jeremy Kautz, two part lots, $138,000.

Gerald Tancray, Katie Tancray to Joshua Hoelscher, Tiffany Hoelscher, one lot, $124,900.

POTSDAM

Juanita Fisher to Beth Van Riper, attorney in fact to Elizabeth Hall, a part lot, $120,00.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Alan Storandt, Katie Storandt to Jeffrey Reynolds, Jessica Reynolds, two lots, $275,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

BETHEL TWP.

Kenneth Davis to Matthew Andrews, Stanley Andrews, one lot, $225,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Sheila Bair to Charles Carnes Jr., one lot, $100,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Harlan Purves, trustee, Patricia Purves, trustee to Purves Family Trust to David Purves, Sarah Purves, 16.129 acres, $250,000.

Brenda Gross to Dawn Gross, Todd Gross, 10.001 acres, $193,600.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Boilermaker Land Holdings to Mark Iiames, Nicole Iiames, $0.

Estate of Philip Smith to Carol Smith, 2.2 acres, $0.

Harry Anthony, Wendelin to Dallas Filbrun, Jesse Filbrun, Tonya Filbrun, 3.1566 acres, $287,500.

MONROE TWP.

Cheryl Flynn, attorney in fact, Earl Flynn to Candi Hissong, Tyrone Hissong, 33.233 acres, $250,000.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Dawn Kramer, 15.5495 acres, $528,400.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Larry Schmidlapp to Mark Miller, 34.871 acres, $170,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Pamela Cook, William Cook to Pamela Cook, William Cook, 10.001 acres, $0.

Nicole Eads, Teddie Eads Jr. to Gary Church, 20.004 acres, $334,900.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Kathleen Griffieth, Todd Griffieth to Adrienne Cercone, 10.0 acres, $344,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Daniel Couch, Megan Couch, 5.695 acres, $60,000.

UNION TWP.

Daniel Garber, Rachel Garber to Daniel Garber, Jared Garber, Jonathan Garber, $0.

Daniel Garber, Hannah Garber, Jared Garber, Jonathan Garber, Rachel Garber, Tamara Garber to CW Market Holdings, $0.

Diana Bucholtz, Nick Bucholtz to Vicki Wagner, $0.

Kathy Amling, Patrick Amling to Jennifer Staas, Steven Staas, 3.0 acres, $237,800.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Dennis Garrett to Weitzel Investments, one lot, $90,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Joseph Hunn to Nishwitz Enterprises, 5.269 acres, $130,00.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Marvin Adams to Jeremy Adams, trustee, Adams Preservation Trust, 1.27 acres, $0.