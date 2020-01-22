Tipp City Council approves plat for Cedar Grove Subdivision

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved the final plan/plat for phase three of the Cedar Grove Planned Residential Development Subdivision during its meeting on Tuesday.

The Cedar Grove Subdivision is a planned 71-acre subdivision located at 610 Kessler-Cowlesville Road, directly adjacent of the Meijer Distribution Center. It includes two zoning districts, including approximately 7.454 acres of planned commercial space and approximately 63.611 acres of planned residential space. Phase three will include approximately 34 single-family residential lots.

The ordinance was approved 4-0. Council member Kathryn Huffman abstained from voting.

At the council’s first meeting of the month, the council approved the construction agreement for the Cedar Grove Planned Residential Development Subdivision.

In regard to new motions before the council, the council approved a motion granting attendance awards to full-time employees who worked the entire calendar year and who used eight hours or less of sick leave in 2019.

The council then approved a motion setting Feb. 18 as the public hearing date for the rezoning of 3285 South County Road 25-A, which is where the new Dollar General is expected to locate. Huffman abstained from voting on this motion.

The rezoning application submitted by Compass Development Group, doing business as DG Troy, LLC, is seeking to rezone the property from general business to highway business. The site is 1.36 acres. and its intended use is a 9,100 square feet retail facility. They are seeking the zoning map change as part of its annexation into Tipp City, which will allow the business to connect to water and sewer facilities.

Next, the council made two appointments to city boards. The council first appointed Allen Worthen to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a three year term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. The council then appointed Lauryn Bayliff to the Restoration & Architectural Board of Review for a three year term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.