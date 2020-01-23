Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CONVERT VHS: Do you have VHS tapes filled with precious family memories you can no longer view? Join Stacie Layman at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library as she gives a demonstration of the VHS to DVD converter recently purchased and installed at the library. Patrons will have the opportunity to learn how to work the hardware and software for themselves to convert most VHS tapes into a digital format to be stored on a USB flashdrive, or burned onto a compact disc. This valuable tool can help you preserve and share your treasured memories. Sign-ups are appreciated by stopping in or calling 448-2612 so material can be provided.

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers returns to the WACO Lecture Series with a World War II themed lecture. This presentation will begin at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture describes the lives of the airmen who served in the Heavy Bomber Groups over Europe from the time they enlisted, the selection processes and training until they came home. It covers their combat responsibilities and bravery while flying missions over enemy territory not knowing if they would survive. All aviation lectures are free and open to the public, and are held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Programs are scheduled to last one hour with questions to follow. Donations to the WACO Air Museum are accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• TACO SALAD: Come in for taco salad, serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BAD ART: No Talent for art? No problem. Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for the second annual Bad Art Night. Unleash your inner awful artist and stand out from the pack for your chance to win a prize. For adults. All supplies provided. Registration required and available at tmcpl.org or call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• DISCOVER: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff at 1:30 or 4 p.m. for an exploration of books through stories and activities. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades 1-5. A snack is provided at each meeting. No registration is required.

• STORIES AND PLAY: Join Troy-Miami County Library staff on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. this winter beginning today through Feb. 27. Come enjoy stories and playtime with various books and toys each week. This is an opportunity for children and their caregivers to socialize and play. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, please call 339-0502, Ext. 123. This program is taking the place of Mornings in Motions during the colder months.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• CLASS LUNCH: The class of 1961 Piqua Central High School will be at 11:30 a.m. at River Rock Bar and Grille. Guests will order from the menu.

Friday

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program at 7 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; and have a Lunch & Learn with Brukner.

• STROGANOFF: Beef stroganoff dinner will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Taste of Elegance program and birthday celebration.

• STEAK: A New York Strip steak will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer line dancing from 7-8:30 p.m. for $5 per class. Dan Sturgill is the instructor. A future date is Jan. 31. Call 368-3700 or visit abgraham.org for more information.

Saturday

• STEAK DINNER : The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: Chicken and noodles will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• MONTE CARLO: Monte Carlo and Queen of Hearts will be held at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave., Bradford. Tickets sales and Monte Carlo will be from 6-8:30 p.m., with the Queen of Hearts drawing starting at 9 p.m. This is a 75/25 percent split to benefit the Bradford Pumpkin Show. Sandwiches and drinks will be available during the event.

• BINGO NIGHT: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo night. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games at 25 cents per game and $1 a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Association will offer a Texas tenderloin, fries, and applesauce meal for $8. Meals are dine-in or carry-out and will be held on the fourth Saturday of January, February and March. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will continue until around 7 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jon P. Adams at 606-0919.

• MUSIC BINGO”: Come for supper and stay for music bingo. The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a variety of food at reasonable prices from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Music bingo begins at 7 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: Greene Street United Methodist Church, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua, will offer its annua Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. Meals will be $6.5o for adults, $2.50 for children 5-10 an free for children 5 and younger. For more information, visit greenestreetumn.org or call 773-5313.

Sunday

• TRACKS IN SNOW: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• MONDAY MATINEE: Relax and enjoy a classic movie, “Dames” (1934), at 12:30 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. This month enjoy the dynamic duo of Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• NEEDLE IT: The Tipp City Seniors will offer its Needle It Group at 9:30 a.m.; strength class as a10:45 a.m.; will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; Bridge at 12:30 p.m.; and Hand and Foot will be at 1 p.m.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 6:30 p.m. for Novel Conversations to discuss this month’s suggested reading, “Circe,” by Madeline Miller. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month; participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

Tuesday

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A free Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Chris Chaffer and Friends will be offered at 7:30 p.m. the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Chaffee is professor of flute at Wright State University and a Yamaha Performing Artist.

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; ladies Euchre at 1 p.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. A Euchre tournmanent, with prizes, begins at 10 a.m.

• PILATES: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays for Pilates. Practice moves that will stabilize and strengthen your core at the library. Yoga Blend is great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

Jan. 29

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: Cook’s surprise will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA and the Girls Scouts will be having a free family night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center from 6-8 p.m. Activities will include winter crafts, STEM activities, cupcake decorating, board games and a hot cocoa bar.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Tipp City United Methodist Church, W. Main St., will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Enjoy a loose meat sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4, and serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LEGO: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for LEGO fun at 6:30 p.m. There is so much to learn through play. Participants are encouraged to free build, or use ideas provided, to create LEGO masterpieces. For children of all ages. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, are due by midnight today. Guest speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer discussing what’s new for 2020. The buffet lunch is $10, payable at the door. Enter parking lot from Downing Street.To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee and guests.

Jan. 30

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in, with a presentation by Hospice. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will offer a blood drive will be from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• CLAY CREATIONS: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Clay Creations, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series this winter at the library with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Paint a clay creation with a winter wonderland design. Dress for the mess. For children in grades first through fifth grade. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

Jan. 31

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards or a wreth with Randall House at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• LUNCH: A YMCA lunch will be provided at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp dinners will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8 for shrimp, fries, coleslaw and dessert.

