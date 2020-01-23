County employee sentenced for records violation

MIAMI COUNTY — A former parole officer was sentenced to serve community control for accessing records on a state database regarding her former spouse.

Kathryn Brown, 35, of Tipp City, entered a plea of guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree misdemeanor attempted authorized use of a law enforcement database on Nov. 22 with visiting Judge Dennis Langer and visiting prosecutor Tim Sell who represented the state in Brown’s case.

Judge Langer said Brown violated her position of trust, but noted she was honest and forthcoming following the incident and found she expressed genuine remorse.

She was sentenced to serve up to five years of community control with basic supervision requirements, 50 hours of community service and fined $100, plus court costs.

On Thursday, Brown apologized to the court.

“I apologize for my serious lack of judgment regarding this charge,” Brown said. Brown was an employee in the Common Pleas Court parole office for eight years.

Sell noted Brown’s cooperation with the investigation and had no objection to community control.

Last October, Brown was indicted by a grand jury for fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of law enforcement automated database system. In exchange for her guilty plea, the charge was reduced.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office detective division assisted in the investigation of the reported misuse of the reporting system on Aug. 16.

A parole services employee reported that Brown had accessed the reporting system on Aug. 14 to research a report concerning her ex-husband after hearing he had been involved in some manner with the Tipp City Police Department.

Detectives reviewed Brown’s activity within the data system called “Flex” and which included that she searched a Tipp City Police Department case on Aug. 14 and printed the information and emailed it to a family member.

Upon questioning, Brown admitted to obtaining the report and emailing it to her mother, Beth Thompson, also a Miami County employee.

Brown stated she should have went to the police department to get the report and took full responsibility for what occurred but denied that she printed the report.

Brown accessed database to obtain confidential information

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com ©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

©2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.