Miami County Marriages

Constance Jo Justice, 54, of 624 S. Main Street, Piqua to Donald Jackson Belt, Jr., of 1045 Park, Piqua.

Robert Charles Dever Jr., 49, of 654 Winding Way, West Milton to Tanya Renee Oglesby, 46, of same address,

Caitlin Nicole Copeland, 25, of 120 W. Bridge Street, Covington to Andrew Thomas Borland, 27, of same address.

Chad Milan Haning, 46, of 324 N. Downing Street, Piqua to Arlene Dolores Taylor, 41, of same address.

Miranda Sue McGlothlin, 27, of 800 Brice Avenue, Piqua to Kevin-Michael Leverene Latimer, 30, of same address.

Ashley Marie Carr, 31, of 4788 Olde Park Drive, Tipp City to Eric Reginald Wagner, 34, of same address.

Jacob Frank Brenner, 26, of 400 A N Owens Drive, Covington to Caroline Leann Brumbaugh, 22, of 8550 Horseshoebend Road, Ludlow Falls.

Samantha Renee Small, 29, of 204 Broadway to Brandyn Thomas Kuykendall, 27, of 200 Broadway, Piqua.

Yusuke Nogi, 23, of 1337 Trade Square West, Troy to Ruth Elaine Holland, 23, of 4296 Baker Road, Urbana,.

Philip Scott Rembold, 34, of 685 Primrose Court, Troy to Alicia Marie Escalante, 33, of same address.

Alena Nicholle Weaver, 34, of 10007 Wheeler Street, Troy to Joshua Nathan Jewell, 32, of same address.

John Diamandis, 51, of 981 Jasmine Lane, Troy to Keiko Suganuma, 38, of same address.

Dexter Eugene Hicks III, 24, of 308 Oak Street, Troy to Krishel Jaclyn Stout, 23, of 1600 Winding Road, Circleville.