Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 18

FIRE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Short Street, Bradford, for an assist fire.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to 7905 Scarff Road, Bethel Twp. in reference to a vehicle in the creek. Contact was made with the registered owner. This case will be under investigation.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation in the village of Covington. After an investigation the registered owner Brett Dehart, 37, of Bradford, was arrested for lanes of travel, faulty mufflers, open container and OVI.

Jan. 19

OVI ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Fenner Road, Concord Twp. on an accident with possible injury. The deputy was notified by dispatch of a single vehicle was in a field on its top. After further investigation Ryan Bolton, 21, of Troy, was charged with OVI and failure to control.

AUTO THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 5700 N. County Road 25-A, Washington Twp. in reference to a theft of a motor vehicle. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was stolen from the property.

Jan. 20

FALSE ALARMS: Numerous deputies and other agency personnel responded to a report of an abduction in the area of Meijer Distribution. Dispatch advised other county units of a possible abduction.

The vehicle was described as a blue Honda with the trunk messed up. It was also reported to be heading towards I-75 and possibly to Dayton. A deputy responded to the area and spotted the vehicle on I-75 southbound, pull off an exit and then pulled into Enterprise Rent A Car in Vandalia. The deputy stopped the vehicle in the lot and made contact with the driver, Ryan Banks. The deputy also observed two young girls sitting in the back seat. They did not appear to be in any distress.

The deputy advised Mr. Banks of the situation. He was very cooperative the whole time. He stated to the deputy, that he and the reporting party, were on their way to her work and got into an argument over something that occurred Saturday night. Once at her work, she got out of the car and he left with the two girls. She was still upset and called 911 reporting that her children were abducted.

After Sgt. Slusher arrived on scene and finally spoke with the female, it was determined the children were OK to be with their father. They were left in his care. Contact with the female was made. Lennette Dixon, 26, of Dayton, was charged with making false alarms.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Tipp-Cowelsville Road, Monroe Twp. in reference to a Roketa 150cc scooter that had been stolen. This case is currently under investigation.

DOG ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1700 Lakeshore Drive, Concord Twp. in reference to a barking dog complainant. In further

investigation, the owner of the dog was warned for the barking dog.

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy responded to an assist fire department call in regards to a vehicle fire in the 9000 block of Fairview Road, Springcreek Twp. After further investigation the incident was documented and photographs were taken of the scene.