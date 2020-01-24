Piqua rolls out red carpert for “The Last Full Measure” premiere

Hundreds turned out for the Piqua premiere of the long-awaited film about Piqua native William H. Pitsenbarger, who was awarded the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor, for his actions while serving as a U.S. Air Force pararescue specialist during the Vietnam War. Pitsenbarger’s actions and the 34-year fight to get the Medal of Honor for “Pits” are depicted in the film.

“The Last Full Measure” Director Todd Robinson, left, and Scott Gearen, a retired U.S. Air Force pararescue specialist, do pushups at the base of the William Pitsenbarger statue during a tour of the area sites honoring the local Medal of Honor recipient.

Producers and director of “The Last Full Measure,” along with U.S. Army Charlie Company’s “mud soldiers,” the men who were with Piqua native William Pitsenbarger when he sacrificed his life during a battle near Cam My in Vietnam on April 11, 1966, earning Pitsenbarger the Medal of Honor, pose for a photograph at the Medal of Honor recipient’s grave at Miami Memorial Park in Covington on Thursday afternoon.

Fred Navarro, U.S. Army Master Sgt. (ret.) takes a photo at the Piqua Veterans Memorial on Thursday.

Piqua High School student Decker Jackson performs Ray Charles’ version of “America the Beautiful” during Thursday’s “The Last Full Measure” premiere reception at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson looks on as the Pledge of Allegiance is led by Luke Jensvold, a third grader at Washington Primary; Dana Johnston, a second grader from Springcreek; John Verrill, a third grader from Piqua Catholic; and Madison Gallup, a second grader from Piqua Catholic.

Piqua High School senior Audrey Jacomet sings the National Anthem during Thursday’s premiere reception for “The Last Full Measure” at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Piqua Mayor Kris Lee, center, presents a copy of a proclamation declaring Jan. 23, 2020 to be William H. Pitsenbarger Day to members of the Pitsenbarger family on Thursday.

