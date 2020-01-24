Truck leaks fluids after sliding off roadway

TROY — The driver of a pickup truck appeared to have lost control on the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate-75 at State Route 41 shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle slid off the ramp and stopped in a small creek. The fuel tank was ruptured and reportedly began leaking into the creek.

The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene, along with a medic unit and Troy police.

The driver was being checked at the scene by medics.

The Troy Fire Department contacted the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, who responded with a Hazmat vehicle.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was also contacted.

No further details were available as of press time.

