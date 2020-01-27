Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 24

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was advised by jail staff of suspected drugs brought into the facility by a individual who was arrested and incarcerated. The suspected drugs were booked into evidence and will be sent to the crime lab for testing. Case pending lab results.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Newton Township on a fraud complaint. The reporting party advised someone had opened up a PayPal account in July of 2019 in his name that he was unaware of and was now receiving phone calls from a debt collector. The reporting party stated he had changed his passwords, and contacted his bank. They requested the incident be documented.

FRAUD: Responded to the listed location on a welfare check check requested by Springcreek School in regard to living conditions at the residence. Contact was made with the residents who allowed me access to the interior of the residence. Photos were taken of the interior and exterior of the residence. This case will be referred to Miami County CSB.

Jan. 25

FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a Bradford resident in reference to a fraudulent credit card being taken out in her name. She stated the card was opened up on Jan. 6 and on Jan. 9 a transaction of $1,600 dollars from JM Bouillon was observed. She contacted contacted Snychrony Bank, where the card was opened, and explained the situation. Snychrony Bank told the resident she would not be responsible for the card or the $1,600 purchase. She contacted the credit union and they were looking to see if any additional credit cards were opened. She requested a report filed for her record.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of W. State Route 55, Union Twp. on an animal complaint of a loose pig. After further investigation, the owner of the pig was contacted and responded where he was able to remove the pig from the area with no issues. James Weaver was advised to keep his pig contained on his property.

OVI: Deputies responded to the area of 27 E. Cross St. in the Village of Potsdam in reference to a hit skip crash. The victim located the vehicle broken down on S. St. Rt. 721. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested on suspicion of OVI, hit skip and failure to control.

Jan. 26

WARRANT: Deputies responded to the 400 block of Main Street, Fletcher, on a welfare check. A warrant was requested for Beau Levay for domestic violence and assault.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 8000 block of State Route 55, Union Twp. in reference to a pig loose at the trailer park. Upon arrival, the deputy was able to locate the pig and the pig was transported to a safe location.

Jan. 27

POSSESSION: Trek Kirker,18, of Georgetown, charged with possession of drugs.