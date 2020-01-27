Design firm tapped for new fire station

TROY — The city of Troy’s building and utilities committee approved to recommend to spend up to $600,000 for a professional service agreement with KZF Design Inc. for the design of the new Fire Station No. 1 building.

The design firm is out of Cincinnati. City Engineer Jill Rhoades said the city received six proposals and interviewed three design firms before selecting KZF Design.

Chief Matt Simmons, who was part of the interview process, said he liked KZF Design over the other applicants because of their experience with other communities the size of Troy.

The city budgeted $700,000 for the design work in the 2020 budget. The remaining $100,000 may be used for additional design work or site survey.

The city has budgeted $200,000 for the demolition of the 110 E. Canal St. and 212 S. Mulberry St. properties for the new Fire Station No. 1 location.

In 2019, the city purchased Full Gospel Community Church of God, located at 212 S. Mulberry St., for $80,000. The church will be razed and the land will be used in the design of the new fire station. On Aug. 5, council approved to purchase the building and property located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs.

The total cost of the project has been projected around $5-6 million.

KZF Design also produced a Prouty Plaza improvement design previously for the city.

According to the KZF Design website, the firm has designed fire stations for the city of Akron, Perrysburg, Goshen Township, Roanoke, Va. and Lawrenceburg, Ind.

• The finance committee will provide a positive recommendation to council in support of the Loan Review Committee’s approval of a new loan in the amount of $125,000 from the Small Business Development (SBD) Revolving Loan Fund to Keystone Real Estate Group, Ltd., for improvements to the building at 214 S. Mulberry St. The committee approved emergency legislation.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the improvements will be for Keystone Real Estate Group’s operations to move to the Mulberry Street building.

The loan terms include a repayment term of 60 months; 4.5 percent interest with six months of interest only payments. According to Titterington, 0.5 percent of the interest payment will be paid to the Troy Development Council to fund the organization’s redevelopment and development funds. Titterington said the new payment is different from previous loan agreements since the TDC will have a more active role to vet and analyze loan applications. The total cost of the planned project is $637,000 and could add up to six full-time positions for a total of nine employees at the new location in downtown Troy. Collateral will be a second position lien on the property and personal guarantee by the owner. An emergency designation was requested to close on the loan without delay.

