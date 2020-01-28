Miami County Commissioners OK purchase of police vehicles

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the purchase of new police vehicles for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office during its meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners approved the purchase of six 2020 Ford SUV interceptor police vehicles from Lebanon Ford, which are being purchased through a state contract. The total cost is not to exceed $192,414. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said this is the department’s usual acquisition. Duchak also noted his department will not be trading in their old vehicles that these new vehicles will be replacing as the department may be able to get more money back for those vehicles by going through an online auction site.

The commissioners then authorized and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). The memorandum is in regard to the acceptance and calibration of radiological equipment that the state will be providing to the county at no cost. Miami County EMA Director Joel Smith said this is part of a statewide upgrade of radiological equipment. The state will also provide for the annual calibration of this equipment at no cost to the county. The county’s responsibility will be to store the equipment. It was also noted this equipment will replace the county’s Civil Defense equipment from the 1960s and will be used with the county’s type II Hazmat team.

The commissioners also held two executive sessions on Tuesday to discuss performance evaluations.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

