Area briefs

Commissioners to attend training session

PIQUA — Piqua City Commission, Piqua city manager, and Piqua assistant city manager have scheduled a Governance Training session to be held between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza.

For additional information, please contact the city manager’s office at (937) 778-2051.

YWCA offers ‘Safe Sitter’ class

PIQUA — Students in grade sixth through eighth can sign up to become a “Safe Sitter” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11. Other class times in this session will be held Feb. 18 and 25. All class sessions are from 4-6 p.m.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter.

Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited so sign up early.

For more information on class fees or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Second — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Roger and Kathy Luring

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Second — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson

Group 4:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Sue Gagnon

Third — Laury Braby

Group 8:

First — Bonnie Rashilla

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Nancy Nims

Group 10:

First — Kathy Jent

Second — Mary Beth Anthony

Third — Carol Gross.