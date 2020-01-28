82-year-old man charged with alleged stabbing

TROY — An elderly Troy man remains behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a man outside of his home on Harrison Street around 10 a.m. Saturday.

George Howery, 82, has been charged with second-degree felony assault and first-degree felony aggravated robbery by the Troy Police Department. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety bond.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Troy Kettering Hospital for a 45 year-old male subject who had three stab wounds to his back, a laceration to his face, an abrasion on his knee and two abrasions on his left forearm. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The incident occurred at 206 Harrison St. Officers were able to speak to the victim before he was transported to Grandview Hospital for further treatment. The victim claimed he went to the Howery’s home to pick up a woman. The woman had claimed Howery was beating her up and wouldn’t let her leave. The victim said he heard the woman crying out for help inside the home. The victim entered the home and found Howery on the floor assaulting the woman. The victim said he was able to get Howery away from the woman by bear hugging him from behind. The victim said Howery then stabbed him in the back with a steak knife. The victim said they fought each other going from inside the home’s living room to outside on the porch and in the yard before he fled in the woman’s car.

Howery later claimed he loaned the woman $180 and was worried he wouldn’t get repaid if she left the house. She claimed she was trying to go to the laundry mat, but Howery wouldn’t let her because he thought she was leaving for good. The female had visible marks on her neck, which were documented. Howery later claimed self-defense from the victim. The knife was located in Howery’s bedroom under clothes.

Howery was located and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident. Howery was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center because he complained his left shoulder was hurting and “must have aggravated an old injury.”

Howery incarcerated for assault, robbery