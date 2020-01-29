Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: Cook’s surprise will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• YOGA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. Great for beginners — wear comfortable clothes, and bring your own mat. Water is provided. Instruction is by DVD. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA and the Girls Scouts will be having a free family night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center from 6-8 p.m. Activities will include winter crafts, STEM activities, cupcake decorating, board games and a hot cocoa bar.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Tipp City United Methodist Church, West Main Street, will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SANDWICH: Enjoy a loose meat sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $4, and serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LEGO: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for LEGO fun at 6:30 p.m. There is so much to learn through play. Participants are encouraged to free build, or use ideas provided, to create LEGO masterpieces. For children of all ages. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339.0502, Ext. 128.

• PERI MEETING: Reservations for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua, are due by midnight today. Guest speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer discussing what’s new for 2020. The buffet lunch is $10, payable at the door. Enter parking lot from Downing Street.To reserve your spot, call Beth at 335-2771. This meeting is open to any retired public employee or currently employed public employee and guests.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in, with a presentation by Hospice. Hoop fitness will be at 2:30 p.m.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Zumba on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Get in shape together by following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will offer a blood drive will be from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• HOT DOGS: Come in for a hot dog bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• CLAY CREATIONS: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for Clay Creations, part of the library’s Imagine Thursday’s series this winter at the library with two times to choose from, 1:30 or 4 p.m. Paint a clay creation with a winter wonderland design. Dress for the mess. For children in grades first through fifth grade. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 339-0502, Ext. 128.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards or a wreath with Randall House at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• LUNCH: A YMCA lunch will be provided at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp dinners will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8 for shrimp, fries, coleslaw and dessert.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center will meet at 5 p.m. for a resolution opposing the State of Ohio EdChoice Scholarship (Voucher) Program.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• GAMERS: Join experienced gamers at noon to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If you have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along. No registration required. For adults only.

• BEEKEEPING CLASSES: Tony Rimkus of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering “Beginning Beekeeper Classes” at Brukner Nature Center on Feb. 1 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (must be able to attend both days). The fee for this hands-on introduction is just $50 per person for BNC members or $60 per person for non-members (cost includes both class sessions). Deadline for payment is Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Cash or check only. Call BNC at 698-6493 to pre-register. For more information, contact Tony at 667-1420.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center. The speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center.

• MAKE A BRACELET: An Aromatherapy Bracelet Make & Take at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Robbin Adams, RN and staff member, will be teaching how essential oils can benefit you daily. The beaded bracelet will be $8 per person. Call 473-2226 or stop in the library to sign up. Light refreshments served.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches and french fries will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

Monday

• REGISTRATION: The Piqua Dog Club will have a registration night for dog training classes including puppy, beginner, advanced and Rally-O, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Pet Valu, 1212 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Tuesday

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PAINT: Paint Night with Rebecca is a repeat of January’s class for wait-listed patrons of the Piqua Public Library.

Feb. 5

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• MEATLOAF: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meatloaf sandwiches for $4. Servings will be available starting at 4 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its monthly coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available for use. Larry Hamilton, a retired teacher of African American History, World Studies and Current Events from Piqua High School, will speak. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Quick Clear Program at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the lower level Conference Room D at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The February program will feature Edison State Community College nursing students who will talk about exercise. Light snacks will be served, and an ostomy nurse will be present to answer questions or set up individual consultations. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

