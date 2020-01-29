Area briefs

Mexican cooking class set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Mexican cooking class from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 .

The class will run for four consecutive Mondays at the Tipp Middle School. Ages 18 plus are welcome to attend.

This new class will teach participants to make several kinds of salsa and fillings for tacos. This is an ideal menu for a party at home and will feed a large crowd. Recipes will be available and everyone will get to eat at the end of the class. All supplies are provided. The instructor is Sophia Marquez.

To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org. The cost is $68 for residents and $75 nonresident.

Knitting for Cancer planned

PIQUA — Join Suzie Hawkes and The YWCA Witty Knitters from 10 a.m. to Thursday, Feb. 6 at the YWCA Piqua to knit or crochet hats and other items to donate to cancer patients at UVMC. Individuals coming to help with this project are asked to bring their own yarn, knitting needles or crochet hooks.

Hawkes, a YWCA volunteer, said the group has donated more than 2,000 hats since the inception of this project.

“Several community members have already donated a large amount of hats that they have done at home. We were thrilled with these donations,” Hawkes said. .

Anyone can donate items they have made at home if they are unable to attend the Feb. 6 get-together. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

For more information, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. (Piqua) or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

Police academies offered

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is again offering a citizen’s police academy and a teen police academy at its training center north of Troy.

The adult academy will run every Wednesday starting on March 4 and concluding on May 27 from 6 -8:30 pm.

The teen academy will run every Tuesday beginning March 3 and concluding on May 26 from 6-8:30 pm.

Students in both academies will be offered a wide range of sheriff’s office operations from patrol, investigations, corrections, firearms and administration, along with other topics.

Registration forms and additional information can be obtained at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff. Click on “programs” and then the tab for the teen and citizen academy.

For more information, contact Captain Dave Norman at 440-6085 or norman.dave@miamicountyso.com or Captain Jamie McGlinch at 440-6085 or mcglinch.jamie@miamicountyso.com.