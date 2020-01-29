TCS bus aide retires amid investigation

TROY — A Troy City Schools employee for more than 20 years retired after she self-reported she assaulted a student with disabilities on a bus last December.

Constance Holfinger, 65, of Piqua, self-reported she had assaulted a special needs child on a Troy City Schools bus on Dec. 9, 2019. The student was not injured and the parents were notified.

She was then notified by the district she was placed on paid leave of absence on Dec. 9 pending the results of disciplinary action.

In a letter dated Dec. 16, Holfinger was notified that the district would conduct a pre-disciplinary meeting on Dec. 19.

Holfinger submitted a letter of resignation for the purposes of retirement effective Dec. 20, 2019.

“We were made aware of an incident involving Troy City Schools bus aide Constance Holfinger,” according to a statement from the district. “Troy City Schools considers the welfare and care of our students our highest priority, so we immediately contacted the parent and opened an investigation into the matter.

“In accordance with our typical procedures, we placed Mrs. Holfinger on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. Mrs. Holfinger submitted her resignation for the purposes of retirement before the district investigation concluded.”

According to the letter to Holfinger, “You are being charged with incompetence, immoral conduct, discourteous treatment of the public, neglect of duty, a violation of work rules or personnel policies of the board of education, and fighting. Specifically, you are accused of physically striking a student with disabilities under your charge.”

Holfinger was hired by the Troy City Schools on Nov. 23, 1999.