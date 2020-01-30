Area briefs

Extra patrols on roadways

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on patrol this weekend for Super Bowl Sunday.

The extra deputies will be looking for traffic violations with a special emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the roadways, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

“If you choose to drink please have a designated driver,” he said.

The extra enforcement efforts are made possible through a grant the sheriff’s office received late last year from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The grant pays for the overtime of deputies and some fuel costs.

SPAN to be discussed

TROY — The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the UAW Hall, 120 S. Market St., Troy.

The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones who will provide general information on the goals of the Single Payer Action Network (SPAN). Discussion and questions to follow.

Sports teams Go Red for Heart Month

KETTERING — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, the Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network, Kettering Health Network Heart and Vascular Care, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

The Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network provides athletic training services to area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Care will provide information on heart health screenings and red rally towels will be thrown into the stands.

Local “Red Games” will be observed at the following varsity basketball games (home teams are listed first):

• Tuesday, Feb. 4

Fairborn vs. Tippecanoe

Stebbins vs. Piqua

• Friday, Feb. 7

Bethel vs. Ansonia

• Friday, Feb. 14

Emmanuel Christian vs. Troy Christian.

SNL event set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, Feb. 8 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.