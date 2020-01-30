Creative collaborations

Olivia Hart, left, and Gracie Collins, both 7, talk about their art projects during Clay Creations Day at Imagine Thursday at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday afternoon. The next Imagine Thursday is a Stop Motion Animation program and is scheduled for Feb. 20 with registration opening on Feb. 6. For more information, stop by the library or check out the online link https://www.tmcpl.org/content/creativity-play-technology

