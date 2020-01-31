Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be $12.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards or a wreath with Randall House at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• LUNCH: A YMCA lunch will be provided at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center.

• PIZZA: Pizza will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• WALKING: Join staff at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library for Walking for Exercise on Fridays at 11 a.m. Start or continue your get-fit journey with a walking workout at the library. Follow a routine on DVD with Leslie Sansone. Water is provided. Please ring the bell for entry. No registration required. Call the library at 676-27321 for more information.

• SHRIMP: Shrimp dinners will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8 for shrimp, fries, coleslaw and dessert.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center will meet at 4 p.m. for a resolution opposing the State of Ohio EdChoice Scholarship (Voucher) Program.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• GAMERS: Join experienced gamers at noon to play and learn about games such as Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars, and Scythe. If you have a favorite game you would like to share, bring it along. No registration required. For adults only.

• BEEKEEPING CLASSES: Tony Rimkus of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering “Beginning Beekeeper Classes” at Brukner Nature Center on Feb. 1 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (must be able to attend both days). The fee for this hands-on introduction is just $50 per person for BNC members or $60 per person for non-members (cost includes both class sessions). Deadline for payment is Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. Cash or check only. Call BNC at 698-6493 to pre-register. For more information, contact Tony at 667-1420.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center. The speaker will be Shane Carter, executive director of the Lincoln Community Center.

• MAKE A BRACELET: An Aromatherapy Bracelet Make & Take at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington, will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Robbin Adams, RN and staff member, will be teaching how essential oils can benefit you daily. The beaded bracelet will be $8 per person. Call 473-2226 or stop in the library to sign up. Light refreshments served.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast, cooked-to-order, is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches and french fries will be offered at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5.

Monday

• REGISTRATION: The Piqua Dog Club will have a registration night for dog training classes including puppy, beginner, advanced and Rally-O, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Pet Valu, 1212 E. Ash St., Piqua.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet for lunch at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PAINT: Paint Night with Rebecca is a repeat of January’s class for wait-listed patrons of the Piqua Public Library.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at 3 p.m. for after school, wacky fun with crafts and activities. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required.

• MEATLOAF: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer meatloaf sandwiches for $4. Servings will be available starting at 4 p.m.

• VETERANS COFFEE: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will offer its monthly coffee and doughnuts beginning at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. An elevator is available for use. Larry Hamilton, a retired teacher of African American History, World Studies and Current Events from Piqua High School, will speak. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Quick Clear Program at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the lower level Conference Room D at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families. The February program will feature Edison State Community College nursing students who will talk about exercise. Light snacks will be served, and an ostomy nurse will be present to answer questions or set up individual consultations. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at (937) 440-4706.

Thursday

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay and test your skills at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DATABASES: The first Thursday of every month, library director Cherie Roeth will hold a class on how to use some of the databases that are free to all patrons of the library. Participants will also be going over the COOL Library app and how to download digital resources, genealogy sites, etc. The session will be at 1 p.m. Sign-up is mandatory for this workshop by the Wednesday before. If there is enough interest for an evening class, one will be held at 6 p.m. on the same date. Bring along your cell phone and/or laptop.

Feb. 7

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Princess Bride,” (1987), rated PG, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH FRY: Come in for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes, Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• CELL PHONES: Become a cell phone aficionado by getting all your questions answer at 1 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington. Calling 473-2226 to register.

Feb. 8

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive will include double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Feb. 10

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the East Room of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. “Human Trafficking” by Brett Bogan, founder of the Free to Run Foundation, will be the program for the evening. For more information, call Pru Schaefter at (937) 308-0710.

Feb. 11

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

Feb. 12

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Tom Nichols of the Dayton Dragons and honor Piqua City Spelling Bee champions, Daria Lee, winner, and Kaden Earick, runner-up, at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

