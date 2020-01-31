Man charged in kidnapping incident

Staff report

TROY — On Thursday, at approximately 8:40 a.m., a 26-year-old woman from Toledo arrived at Upper Valley Medical Center reporting she was abducted and assaulted in southern Michigan.

The woman identified her abductor as her boyfriend, Calvin Banks, 26, from Toledo. The victim indicated that Banks had dropped her off at the hospital. The victim informed deputies that she and her boyfriend had two children, ages 1 and 6, who remained with him after he left the hospital.

The victim said that Banks was likely traveling south on Interstate 75 to Georgia.

Calvin Banks was stopped by the Kentucky State Police following an attempt to locate broadcast being issued to law enforcement along Interstate 75.

The children were unharmed and a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of two firearms. One of the firearms was entered as having been stolen.

Calvin Banks was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A charge of kidnapping has been approved against Calvin Banks by the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.