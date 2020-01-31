Area briefs

Council to meet

TROY — The Troy City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, on the second floor of City Hall, 100 S. Market St., Troy.

Commission to meet

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St., Piqua.

4-H Kick Off Week

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County 4-H Clubs will celebrate all week long to spread the word of the youth organization and their contributions to the community. As part of the week-long activities, local 4-H clubs will present past projects at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. This open house is an opportunity to check out what other 4-H members have accomplished, explore a variety of projects through 4-H and learn more about the organization.

On Feb. 8, Miami County L.E.A.D.S. members will be assembling cold care bags for those in need. The organization is collecting the following items to be distributed: drawstring backpacks, granola or protein bars, bars of soap, Ziploc gallon bags, Chapstick, gloves, hand warmers, socks, disposable razors, reusable water bottles, small bottles of lotion and shampoo. To donate, contact Anne Case at acase4H@gmail.com or Abbi Putnam at alaputnam@yahoo.com.

Dinner offered to public

TROY — The Miami County Democratic Party will host a dinner from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the UAW Hall, 1230 S. Market St., Troy, to celebrate World Day of Social Justice.

The menu will include meatballs, pasta, chili, tossed salad, fresh bread, dessert and beverage for $10. Carry-outs will be available.

For more information, call Russ Wheeler, chair, at 216-9280.

Bruns speaks to seniors

TIPP CITY — Sonya Bruns from the Kroger Little Clinic in Troy visited the Tipp City Seniors Inc. recently. She spoke on hearing loss and provided a lunch for participants.

TIPP CITY — Understanding Medicare, or healthcare for that matter, seems nearly impossible. In a class offered by Tipp Monroe Community Services, Kate Johnsen from the Medicare Resource Center, will teach you how to unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending. The class will take place at the Tipp City Public Library on Thursday, February 13 from 6-7 pm. There is no charge but registration is required.

Valentine fun pre-school class set

PIQUA — Students from the Upper Valley Career Center Early Childhood Education and Care Program and their instructor will bring a fun “Valentine” celebration for children ages 3 years through kindergarten on Monday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. The little ones will hear special “heart” stories, enjoy singing, take home holiday crafts and enjoy some seasonal treats.

Class fee is $5 for this holiday class.

For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St.

Baseball, softball sign-ups scheduled

PIQUA —The 2020 Piqua Junior Baseball & Softball League will have sign-ups at the old Debs location at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Teams are available for ages 3-6 and 13-15 for baseball and 4-6 and 14 and under for softball. Fees range from $60-$80 and there will be a discount for more than participants with a maximum fee of $270 per family.

Sign-ups are scheduled for:

• Saturday, Feb. 15 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 22 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 7 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, March 8 from noon to 4:30 p.m.

As a fundraiser, participants will be selling reverse raffle tickets.

For more information, visit piquajuniorbaseball.com, follow Piqua Junior Baseball on Facebook or email admin@piquajuniorbaseball.org.