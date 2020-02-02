Send a singing Valentine

The Melody Men’s Chorus will offer “Singing Valentines” for your special someone on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For $35, a barbershop quartet will sing two love songs and give a rose or box of candy along with a special Valentine’s Day card to the recipient. For more information or to schedule a Singing Valentine, contact Jill and Ron Ventura at (937) 606-2428.