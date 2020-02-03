Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 30

ASSAULT: Gregory Seipel, 47, of Troy, was charged with second degree felonious assault.

Feb. 1

THEFT: A report of theft of tools from the 7500 block of Sugar Grover Road, Newton Twp., was filed.

Feb. 2

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Mulberry Grove Rakestraw, Newberry Twp. Upon further investigation an altercation had occurred. Dwyane Fisher is being charged with Aggravated Menacing. Due to Dwayne not being at the residence, a warrant was issued for his arrest.