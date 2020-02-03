Pet of the Week

Meet Louis

My name is Buddy and I was brought in stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter. I am a Labrador retriever mix male puppy, and I am looking for my forever home. If you are interested in meeting Louis, stop in to the shelter today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.