Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

Cub Scout Pack 295 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Piqua. A total of 48 cars competed. Pictured with Cubmaster Dan Collins are the top four overall winners, from left to right, Tristan Fox, Alex Giguere, Laurie VanMatre and Garin Schwarz. Top winners from each den were Garin Schwarz, Kathryn Davis, Kryin Huggins and Kobyn Hayes (Lions), Andrew Corkhum, Bryce Thompson and Reece Dehart (Tigers), Jack Grise, Ella Collins and Eli Ross (Wolves), Eliana Roberts, Cora Fledderman and Leah Fledderman (Bears), David Crusey, Braylon Huggins and Anderson Lyman (WEBELOS), Matthew Bishop, Leon Schwarz and Travis Wolford (AOL). Piqua Carstar sponsored the event. If you have a son or daughter in kindergarten through fifth grades, or 6-10 years old, who would like to join Cub Scouts, contact Al Fledderman at al.fledderman@yahoo.com or 361-3759.