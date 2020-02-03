Bacon fight lands man in jail

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man who was recently released from prison is behind bars again after he allegedly sliced a man’s throat with a box cutter during an argument about bacon.

Gregory Seipel, 47, was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday on one count of second-degree felonious assault. His bond was set at $50,000.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance in the 7500 block of Sugar Grove Road near Covington around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the report, the victim stated he was watching TV with another subject when Seipel began to argue with him about the last piece of bacon left over from breakfast. The other male subject who witnessed the altercation said Seipel and the victim argued when Seipel allegedly cut the victim along the left side of his throat with a box cutter and threatened to kill him. The victim was able to get away and ran outside. The box cutter was located on the stove in the kitchen.

The victim said Seipel had just been released from prison and he was trying to help him out by giving him a place to stay.

According to records, Seipel was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for second-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony theft in Allen County in 2010. He was released in December 2019.

Seipel https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_Seipel.jpg Seipel

Gregory Seipel, 47, of Ludlow Falls, charged with assault

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.