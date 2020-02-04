Renewal plan for disaster recovery OK’d

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved its Union Township Disaster Recovery Renewal Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, which will give funds to the Union Township Board of Trustees to aid the board in cleaning up damage from the May 27-29 tornadoes and storms.

The plan will transfer $18,000 to Union Township Board of Trustees to help defray some of the costs the Union Township board incurred in cleaning up from the Memorial Day disaster events, such as by replenishing the township’s road maintenance fund that was described as being “critically depleted.”

Commissioner Greg Simmons made the comment that the county had to “go through several hoops” in order to put these funds together, and the commissioners each thanked Dan Suerdieck of the Miami County Department of Development for his work on this plan.

“Hopefully this will help them out,” Simmons said.

Suerdieck said the county is still working on finding additional funds for residents of Union Township to help offset costs, such as through Community Development Block Grant Funding and/or old funds from a previous Moving Ohio Forward program.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized a Lexis Advance subscription agreement for state and local government on behalf of the Miami County probate and juvenile courts. The courts will have access and use of Lexis Advance for legal research purposes for a cost not to exceed $17,040 for the term of Feb. 1, 2020 through March 31, 2023.

The commissioners also authorized child support magistrate services for Miami County Job and Family Services between the Miami County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Miami County Common Pleas Court. The county pays for a portion of the cost of child support cases seen in Common Pleas Court. The total contract amount is approximately $121,197, of which approximately 66 percent is federally reimbursed and 34 percent is locally funded.

Following that, the commissioners authorized paper shredding services and set paper shredding dates. The commissioners accepted a quote from Document Destruction, LLC of Dayton to perform paper shredding services for the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department on Saturday, May 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3, both events to be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The cost is not to exceed $450 per event. This service will be offered to the residents of Miami County free of charge with a limit of four file boxes per individual.

The commissioners then authorized the Sanitary Engineering Department to hold weekly household hazardous waste drop-off events between April and September. They also approved the services of Environmental Enterprises, Inc. of Cincinnati for the proper disposal of household hazardous waste, including lighting and battery items, at a total annual cost of $25,000.

The commissioners also authorized the closure of two funds related to the former David L. Brown Youth Center, which was closed Nov. 15, 2017. The two funds, which include the Childrens Home Farm Fund with a fund balance of approximately $171,133 and the DLBYC Food Service Program with a fund balance of approximately $2,058, will be transferred into the county’s general fund. Commissioners’ administrator Leigh Williams noted there is an additional fund related to the center the county is still waiting to close, but it is currently pending an unemployment case. That fund has approximately $25,000 left in it. Ownership of the former center’s property transferred to the Board of Elizabeth Township Trustees in December 2018.

County to transfer funds to Union Township

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.