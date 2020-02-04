Council approves extending Abbott Park Way

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council approved an estimated $1.2 million project to extend Abbott Park Way by a majority vote during its meeting on Monday, authorizing the expenditure of up to $260,000 for the design of this project.

This project was added to the agenda Monday evening following an executive session the council held prior to its regular meeting to discuss economic development and pending litigation.

Council member Kathryn Huffman voted against the resolution to expend funds for the extension of Abbott Park Way off of County Road 25-A up to the Meijer property. The remainder of the council voted in favor of the project.

“I just didn’t think it was the right decision,” Huffman said after the meeting, explaining she was not in favor of the cost of the project.

The majority of council approved the cost of $260,000 for engineering costs, and a firm to conduct the design work was not named.

The council also held the first reading of an ordinance to make changes to Chapter 37 of the Codified Ordinances relating to employees who are not covered by a collective bargaining agreement. The city and various collective bargaining units recently negotiated wage increases of 2.5 percent each year for three years, and this ordinance would provide the same benefit to all non-bargaining employees until Chapter 37. The ordinance also addresses employees with dual classifications and sets their wages, such as firefighters and paramedics.

Also during its meeting, the council declared a 2014 Ford Police Utility, a Ford Explorer with a K-9 unit cage, as surplus property to be sold on GovDeals.com. That unit is being replaced. When asked why the department was not taking out the K-9 unit cage, Chief Eric Burris of the Tipp City Police Department said a different K-9 cage was needed for the new unit replacing this vehicle, adding the department also may get more money for the vehicle if they leave the cage in the old vehicle.

The council also authorized City Manager Tim Eggleston to file a grant application for Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) funds for the North Third Street Trailhead Project, which would include the construction of a new parking area and pathway to connect to the Great Miami River Bikeway. This project would also close off the parking area next to the Nature Center as it was described as a safety hazard due to vehicles having to cross the bikeway in order to park. The new parking lot would provided ADA accessible access to the bikeway and the Nature Center. The total estimated cost of the project is $277,000, of which ODNR would fund $221,600 if the grant application is approved. The city would pay $55,400 for the project.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

