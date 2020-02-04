Covington Council passes project resolutions

COVINGTON — The Covington Council voted to pass three resolutions during its regular meeting on Monday.

The first resolution authorizes the village administrator to enter into a contract with Access Engineering solutions for engineering, design and bidding services for the Ludlow Street curb, sidewalk and village resurfacing project for 2020, at a price of $12,500.

A resolution was passed authorizing the village administrator to enter into a contract with Access Engineering for engineering and design services for the High Street reconstruction project for 2020, at a price of $75,000.

A third resolution was passed declaring the necessity of repairing and/or reconstructing of the sidewalks in the village and declaring the same to be an emergency. This reconstruction will involve Harrison Street, as well as some adjacent side streets.

The Government Center will be closed Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents’ Day. The council meeting will be rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 18.

A work session will be held prior to the Feb. 18 meeting to obtain public comments on the proposed Maple Street park plan. The session will begin at 7 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow immediately after.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

