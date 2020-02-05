Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Jan. 29

• Troy Food Mart Inc., 201 Staunton Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Arnold’s Canteen packaged deli sandwiches in the walk-in cooler were observed without date markings. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC date marked the deli sandwiches. Ensure the deli sandwiches are dated when they are delivered and are kept for seven days, with day one being the day they are received.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on hand who is Level One (PIC) Food Safety Certified. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level One or Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety Certified.

• Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed small leak in the plumbing of the mechanical dish machine. The piping above the machine was dripping onto the top of the machine and onto the floor behind the machine. Repair according to plumbing code.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed residual food debris build up under the shelving in the walk in cooler and freezer. Observed residual food debris and dust/dirt accumulation under/behind most of the fixed equipment in the kitchen. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a small hole in the wall under the 3 compartment sink. Also, observed the wall behind the ice machine is missing cove molding and the wall is deteriorating.

Repeat: Unnecessary or nonfunctional items and /or litter on premises. Observed unused 3 door cooler in kitchen. Repair or discard.

• St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• UTC Aerospace, 101 Waco St., Troy — Cooking and serving utensils in the serving area were scattered. Place utensils facing one way with handles accessible.

• Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Starbuck’s, 1914 W. Main St., Troy — The front hand sink was observed with a temperature of 75° F. Repair or replace to ensure water temperature is at least 100° F. At the time of inspection, all other sinks had water meeting the requirement.

At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on hand who had Level One (PIC) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand at all times who is at least Level One Food Safety Certified.

• Lunch @ 4 W. Main, 4 W. Main St., Troy — In the utensil drawer, cooking and serving utensils were observed being stored scattered. Place the utensils all facing one way with the handles accessible.

Single-serve items in the basement were observed being stored on the floor and under water/drain lines. Store single-serve items at least six inches off the floor and away from any water lines.

Single-serve items in the basement were observed uncovered. Keep in original packaging or covered.

Jan. 30

• Al’s Pizza, 13 Weston Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Multiple containers of food in the sub reach-in cooler were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the food containers of food.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple containers of food in the sub prep cooler along with a container sliced tomatoes in the walk-in cooler were observed not date marked. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC date marked those food items.

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Repeat: The three compartment sink was observed without chlorine sanitizing solution test strips. If using bleach or chlorine as the main ingredient for the sanitizing solution, obtain bleach or chlorine test strips.

Repeat: The internal surfaces of multiple cabinets and then the internal surfaces of the cappuccino machine were observed with food debris build-up. Remove items and clean. Ensure frequent cleaning is performed.

• Winan’s, 10 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Prior to putting gloves on, employee was observed not washing hands. Ensure hands are washed prior to donning gloves. At the time of inspection, the employee was made aware of this.

At the time of inspection, an individual on hand did not have a Level One (PIC) food safety certification. Have an individual on hand who is either Level One (PIC) or Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety Certified.

Jan. 31

• Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler, 29 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Grounds for Pleasure Coffeehouse, 115 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Arena, Northeast Concession, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Tipp City High School, 615 E. Kessler-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hobart Arena, Southeast Concession, 255 Adams St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 3

• Tony’s Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — Repeat: At the time of inspection, the facility was without an individual who has Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual obtain the Level Two Food Safety Certification.

Critical; Repeat: The interior surfaces of the ice machine were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Remove the ice and clean and sanitize.

Throughout the kitchen and bar, mouse snap traps were observed. Remove the snap traps and only use ones that are covered.

The ice machine ice scoops were observed being stored on top of the ice machine with dirt and dust debris build-up between uses. Place the ice machine ice scoops in/on a cleanable surface between uses.

Corrected During Inspection: At the bar, the ice scoop was observed being stored with the handle in the ice. Place the ice scoop on/in a cleanable surface or in the ice with the handle up.

Repeat: The cooking and serving utensils in the kitchen were observed being stored in a container with food debris build-up. Remove the utensils, clean not only the container but also reclean and resanitize the utensils and then place them in the container with the handles up.

In the kitchen, the bottom shelves of prep and storage tables were observed with food and dust debris build-up. Remove items and clean.

The bar hand sink plumbing was observed leaking water. Repair or replace.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual on hand who is Level One (PIC) Food Safety certified. Have an individual on hand at all times who is at least Level One Food Safety Certified.

• Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant, 120 E. Main St., Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Multiple food items in the front reach-in prep cooler were observed past their use-by-date. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the food items.

Above the three compartment sink, food storage pans were observed wet while being stored on top of each other. Ensure pans are completely dried prior to stacking.

The utensil storage drawer on the prep table adjacent to the walk-in cooler was observed with food debris build-up. Remove utensils and clean. Reclean and resanitize utensils and then store utensils all facing one way.

Repeat: The following nonfood contact surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. In the back prep area, the storage cart. 2. In the back prep area, the bottom shelving of prep tables 3. In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units 4. In the front prep area, the sides of cooking equipment 5. In the front prep area, the surfaces of the two wire carts 6. In the front prep area, the bottom shelf of steam table

The floors in the following areas were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. In the back prep area, the floor beneath the back prep table. 2. The floor in the area where the soda fountain boxes are located 3. The floor beneath the front prep equipment

The walls behind the dishmachine were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Also, the walls in the front prep area were observed with food debris and grease build-up.

• Frisch’s Restaurant, 20 Troy Town Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 4

• JJ’s Lunchbox, 810 S. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: The food items in the deli cooler were observed not properly dated marked. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC properly date marked the food items.

The cutting board on the pizza prep reach-in cooler was observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food and grease build-up: 1. The warehouse walk-in cooler shelving units 2. The sides of the front kitchen cooking equipment, including the stainless panels 3. The surfaces beneath the back kitchen hard top grill.

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 19 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Critical: At the breakfast bar, the milk was observed holding at 55° F while the waffle mix was observed holding at 57° F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the food items were discarded.

• Domino’s Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — At the time of inspection, the facility was without an individual on hand who has Level One (PIC) Food Safety Certification. Have an individual on hand at all times who is either Level One or Level Two (Managerial) Food Safety Certified.

• Bob Evan’s Restaurant, 22 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Repeat: The lid storage containers in the back prep area were observed with food debris build-up. Clean storage containers along with recleaning and resanitizing the lids.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food or dust debris or grease build-up. Remove items and clean. 1. The clean and dirty shelving units in the dirty dish area 2. In the dirty dish area, the shelf on the wall above the dishmachine table 3. The surfaces beneath the hard top grill 4. The exterior surfaces of the front counter salad cooler 5. In the walk-in cooler, the shelving units 6. In the back prep area, the large pan/lid storage shelf 7. On the cooking line, the toasters 8. In the front counter area, the interior surfaces of the cappuccino machine.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 10

• Stone Ground Deli, 122 W. High St., Piqua — Observed food employee put on gloves without washing hands first. Must wash hands before putting on clean gloves. Observed containers of chicken salad and slaw in display until without dates. Must date ready to eat TCS foods with date opened or made. Discard after seven days. Observed bag of pecan chicken salad in back refrigerator dated 12/27/19. Must discard after seven days of use. Lettuce stored on top of absorbent paper towels. Do not store food on absorbent surfaces.

• Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua — At least one person from facility must have Level II food manager certificate. Observed eggs from uninspected facility. These cannot be sold in store. Provide thermometer for all refrigeration units so temperature can be monitored. All re-packaged food must have a label that includes name of item, ingredients, weight and where re-packaged. Correct these repeat violations.

Jan. 13

• American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St., Piqua — The hoods need to be cleaned. Provide paper towels for down stairs hand sink so hands can be easily washed.

Jan. 14

• Taco Bell, 1429 Covington Ave., Piqua — Food containers and utensils still have food residue. Make sure these times are thoroughly cleaned. Completely wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment. Make surreal for employees know to report symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat with fever and jaundice to PIC.

Jan. 15

• Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: metal stem thermometer, food containers, dispensing containers, pizza pans. There are broken food containers and damaged knives in the facility. All food equipment must b e smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Discard. The following nonfood contact items need cleaning: hood, cabinet by pop machine, shelving, walk in cooler, walk in freezer. Food containers being put away wet. Allow to air dry before stacking. Accumulation of boxes at back of store. Discard these items more often. The floors throughout but especially by the dishwasher need to be cleaned as well as the ceilings.

• Sterling House, 1744 W. High St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees report symptoms of diarrhea, sore throat and fever, vomiting and jaundice to PIC.

• Subway, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua — Date all ready to eat TCS foods with date prepared or opened. Discard after seven days. The vegetable slicer and cutting board need to be cleaned. Provide handsoap at back hand sink so hands can be properly washed.