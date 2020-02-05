Healthy U workshop upcoming

PIQUA — Improve your health step-by-step through a free six-week Healthy U workshop for adults living with chronic conditions 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 17 through April 21, at Roosevelt Manor, 500 S. Roosevelt Ave., Piqua. The workshop is open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers.

Workshops need a minimum number of participants in order to take place. Register before March 6 by calling or emailing Jessica Dirmeyer at (937) 451-3820 or jdirmeyer@nationalchurchresidents.org.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health concern.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Chronic conditions include but are not limited to: arthritis, anxiety, asthma, cancer, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, kidney disease, Multiple Sclerosis, stroke, and more. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and a relaxation CD.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.