Community Calendar

Today

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5. Stay and test your skills at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• DATABASES: The first Thursday of every month, library director Cherie Roeth will hold a class on how to use some of the databases that are free to all patrons of the library. Participants will also be going over the COOL Library app and how to download digital resources, genealogy sites, etc. The session will be at 1 p.m. Sign-up is mandatory for this workshop by the Wednesday before. If there is enough interest for an evening class, one will be held at 6 p.m. on the same date. Bring along your cell phone and/or laptop.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in followed by a program by the Master Gardeners.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Friday

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a free showing of “The Princess Bride,” (1987), rated PG, at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH FRY: Come in for a fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Supper includes, Alaskan pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• CELL PHONES: Become a cell phone aficionado by getting all your questions answer at 1 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library, Covington. Calling 473-2226 to register.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have balance assessments at 9 a.m.; billiards at 9:30 a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Saturday

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive will include double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adult meals are $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the East Room of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. “Human Trafficking” by Brett Bogan, founder of the Free to Run Foundation, will be the program for the evening. For more information, call Pru Schaefter at (937) 308-0710.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Choose the potato bar for $3.50 or the salad bar for $3.50 or both for $6 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and offer Euchre and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Help also will be offered at the Milton-Union Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling for an appointment at (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Tuesday

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Feb. 12

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Tom Nichols of the Dayton Dragons and honor Piqua City Spelling Bee champions, Daria Lee, winner, and Kaden Earick, runner-up, at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; strength class from 10-11 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Parkinson’s Support Group at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Feb. 13

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• MEETING SET: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones who will provide general information on the goals of the Single Payer Action Network (SPAN). Discussion and questions to follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, to help boost the winter blood supply. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper, stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and bingo.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Feb. 14

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• CHOCOLATES AND BOOKS: Sample a variety of sweets that staff have paired with their favorite books from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the circulation desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• PORK CHOPS: Bring your Valentine to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a grilled pork chop dinner. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and the cost is $8. See if your Valentine can out smart you playing Trivia at 7 p.m.

• BIRD WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their Date Night Series at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Participants can choose from three different time slots — 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m. or 8-9 p.m. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will have billiards at 9:30 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a lunch and Valentine’s Day celebration at noon.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Feb. 15

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• BIRD COUNT: Join volunteers from Brukner Nature Center’s Young Birders’ Club at 10 a.m. to noon as we participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. With the harshness of winter set fully upon us most of the birds we see are those winter residents that have been here already for a few months. Through the Great Backyard Bird Count we can help keep track of these populations and join in a global effort to count as many birds in one weekend as possible. Data from all over the world can then be combined to give a snapshot of bird populations on the planet. Come help us count the birds found at Brukner Nature Center as we strive to help increase the understanding of bird populations and movement here and around the world. Geared just for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Participants will perform hands on nature activities, make a craft and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 16

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adult meals are $7, children 10 and under $3.

• BIRD WALK: The Miami County Park district will hold the Winter Bird Walk from 9-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer Bridge and Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

Feb. 17

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will have an open business meeting at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Enjoy spaghetti and garlic toast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $5.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

Feb. 18

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SOCIETY PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer a its February program, “Lady Washington, America’s first, First Lady,” presented by living history performer Joyce Lovins-Browning, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. She will share with participants how Martha Washington set the standard for our presidential ladies and what made her one of the great ladies of her time. The program is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. Fr more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• PUPPET SHOW: A winter puppet show will be held at 7 p.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library. Tickets are required and can be picked up at the library.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be hosting with the proceeds benefiting veteran’s and families. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

