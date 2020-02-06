County to dispose of ‘obsolete’ voting equipment

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved disposing of more than 400 old voting machines during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The commissioners approved declaring 446 Dominion AccuVote TSX units, four Dominion AccuVote OS units, and one Dominion key card tool on the inventory list of the Miami County Board of Elections as “obsolete or unfit for use” on Thursday. They also approved disposing of the old voting equipment to Accurate IT Services.

The Board of Elections previously declared the equipment as obsolete on Sept. 24. This equipment was originally purchased in 2005.

The disposal will have no cost to the county, but the county will also not be getting any money for the old equipment.

“There’s no sale,” Commissioners Administrator Leigh Williams noted during the meeting.

Director Laura Bruns of the Board of Elections said the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has strict guidelines for how to dispose of old voting equipment, and the disposal of Miami County’s old voting equipment is still pending the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s approval. Once his approval is given, Bruns said Accurate IT Services could come as early as next week to retrieve the equipment.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners approved an annexation petition on behalf of the Troy City School Board of Education, annexing approximately 43.591 acres from Concord Township into the city of Troy. The three parcels of land that make up those 43 acres are located at 2811 W. State Route 751 and 2765 McKaig Road.

The commissioners also authorized a subdivider’s agreement with North Branch Land Company, LLC for phase one of the North Branch Pass Subdivision, which will contain 26 lots.

