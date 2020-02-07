Troy Historical Alliance members to host “Volunteer Fair”

TROY — Local history enthusiasts can explore a wide range of volunteer opportunities during a volunteer fair hosted by the Troy Historical Alliance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25A.

“Troy and Miami County have many outstanding museums and interesting opportunities to bring their stories to life,” said Gretchen Hawk, the museum’s executive director. “This volunteer fair provides a convenient, one-stop opportunity for local residents to learn about this diverse range of opportunities.”

In addition to WACO, organizations that intend to have booths at the volunteer fair include the Lincoln Community Center, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, the Museum of Troy History, the Overfield Tavern Museum, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and the Troy Historical Society. In addition to these Troy Historical Alliance members, other institutions from across Miami County also will be represented, including the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and the Tippecanoe Historical Society and Museum.

The Troy Historical Alliance publishes a monthly local history newsletter online and supports various collaborations that benefit its members, including the volunteer fair. Attendees can enter a drawing to win various raffle prizes.