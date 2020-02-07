Area briefs

Residents need to file city tax

TROY — Troy residents are required to file a 2019 city of Troy tax return, regardless of whether tax is due. If you are 18 or over and live in Troy, you will need to file your municipal income tax form by April 15.

If you own and operate a business in Troy, you will also need to file a return. Any tax due and first quarter estimates are due on April 15 or three-and-a-half months after your fiscal end date.

Tax due is payable by April 15, even if you are filing an extension. Extensions grant the filer additional time to gather information, but do not give additional time to pay the tax due.

Tax forms are available online at www.troyohio.gov or on the first floor of City Hall. Taxes may be filed online or by mail.

City staff is available to complete your municipal tax return at no charge. During February, walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall. Call for an appointment during March and April. You will need to bring all pertinent tax records, including (W-2’s, 1099’s, and a copy of your completed federal tax return) in order for us to properly and completely prepare your city of Troy tax return.

For more information, call the Income Tax Department at (937) 339-3861.

Learn what to plant

TIPP CITY — Join Master Gardener Dave Pinkerton from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 18 to learn “How to Plant Most Anything!”

This lecture will begin on that subject, but will move quickly into a more important area. Namely, what to plant where.

Pinkerton has found that is where most home gardeners and landscapers make the biggest mistakes. There is no charge for the class, but pre-registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

Tipp Seniors enjoy program

TIPP CITY — Recently, StoryPoint of Troy visited the Tipp City Seniors Inc. They brought a lunch and presented a program put on by Brukner Nature Center.

Grant applications to open

DAYTON — The Dayton Bar Foundation has announced the opening of their 2020 grant application period. To be considered for financial funding, organizations must submit the application package by March 1.

Created in 1984, The Dayton Bar Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of The Dayton Bar Association (DBA) and its 1,400 members. The funding mission of DBF is to improve the legal profession, the public’s access and respect for the law and the administration of justice. In just the past decade, the DBF has granted in excess of $350,000 to support the programs and projects for more than 30 community organizations.

The DBF grant application and guidelines may be accessed at www.daybar.org/foundation. If you have any questions, contact the DBF at (937) 222-7902.