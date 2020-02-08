Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Saturday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155.

• CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m. and shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Help Community Blood Center keep a strong winter blood supply by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive will include double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• MINDFULNESS IN MOTION: The Miami County Park District will hold its Mindfulness in Motion program from 10-11 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is designed to be an adult intro to meditation and mindfulness strategies. We will practice mindfulness by taking short to medium length nature hikes along with meditation. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center on Saturdays. Reservations need to be received by Thursday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 778-0339. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SIT ‘N SEW: Bring your sewing machine and project and share ideas while participants work from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. For more information, call 773-6753.

• BID EUCHRE: Billiards is offered at 11 a.m. and Bid Euchre at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARDS: Bridge is offered the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Troy Senior Citizens Center at 1 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• TRIVIA: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer trivia of the fourth Friday at 1 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Adult meals are $7, children 10 and under $3.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. on the second Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. in the East Room of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. “Human Trafficking” by Brett Bogan, founder of the Free to Run Foundation, will be the program for the evening. For more information, call Pru Schaefter at (937) 308-0710.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Choose the potato bar for $3.50 or the salad bar for $3.50 or both for $6 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and offer Euchre and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 663-4349. Help also will be offered at the Milton-Union Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling for an appointment at (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller. Closed for winter, reopens March 2.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. the 2nd and 4th Mondays at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 4:15 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Monday (January, March, May, July, September, and November) at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet the second and last Monday of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• ADULT COLORING: Join staff for adult coloring at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring life’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided. Call 339-0502, Ext.117, for more information. No registration required.

• STORY TIME: Join staff for winter story time session at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• STORY TIME: J.R. Clarke Library will have retired teacher Laurie Deubner as its StoryTime teacher and Sherry Angle will assist her. Every Tuesday morning there are two classes at 9 and 10 a.m.

• STEAM: The J.R. Clarke Library will be presenting a STEAM home schooling program and instruction in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Retired Covington educator Laurie Deubner (Miami County Park District staff and science guru) and James Courts (degree in Engineering, STEAM aficionado and the husband of JRC staff librarian Charity Courts) will be heading up the instruction. Sign up your child so that appropriate material can be ordered for each session at 473-2226.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors offer crafts at 9 a.m.; gentle yoga at 10 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m. and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• GAME NIGHT: Game night will be offered the 4th Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Board games, card games and more will be offered in the Louis Room.

• LEGO CLUB: The Homeschool LEGO Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 10:15-11:30 a.m. in the Children’s Department of the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet the 2nd Tuesday from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Monday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CRAFTS: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer craft group at 9 a.m.; Mahjong at 1 p.m.; and Pinochle at 12:30 p.m.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Tuesday at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse the second Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

• STEAMERS: The 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 12:30p-2:30 p.m., the JR Clarke will present the STEAMers program for homeschoolers in the instruction of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math. Each session may be divided into two groups depending on the subject and/or the type of activity. Sign-up your child, so that appropriate materials can be ordered, by contacting the library at 473-2226.

• WHAT THE CRAFT: What the Craft? is offered on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library. Join Angela for a variety of fun crafts and relaxing coloring pages. Crafts change with the season. Limit 15, adults/teens. Must pre-register at 773-6753.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: An essential oils class will be offered the 2nd Tuesday from 6:30-8:15 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the Piqua Public Library. Learn about essential oils with Joyce.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet the second Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• PIQUA KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Tom Nichols of the Dayton Dragons and honor Piqua City Spelling Bee champions, Daria Lee, winner, and Kaden Earick, runner-up, at noon at the Piqua Chamber of Commerce’s board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KEEP MOVING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer the Keep Moving exercise class, instructed by Vicki Hand beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The fee is $1 per person.

• SHREDDED BEEF: Shredded beef sandwiches will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; strength class from 10-11 a.m.; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and Parkinson’s Support Group at 1 p.m.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. or 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua. No appointment necessary — first come, first served. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 667-3826. Help also will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p..m. by appointment by calling (937) 703-3887. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be offered from 5-6:15 p.m. at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Meals will be served in the church’s activity center and are $7, with a child’s size being $3. The menu can be found at hoffmanumc.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center on Wednesdays. Reservations need to be received by Tuesday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• FREE CHECKS: UVMC health screenings are offered on the 2nd Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library. Free blood pressure and blood glucose checks are offered.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, will offer a Crafter’s Delight program from 6:30-8 p.m. If you enjoy a specific craft, such as knitting, embroidery, crochet, quilting, quilling, stamping, scrapbooking or anything you else you may attend and work on your projects. For questions, call 473-2226.

• MEETING SET: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The speaker for the evening will be Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones who will provide general information on the goals of the Single Payer Action Network (SPAN). Discussion and questions to follow.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, to help boost the winter blood supply. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SHREDDED CHICKEN: Shredded, creamed chicken sandwiches and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m. After supper, stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a carry-in and bingo.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold monthly meetings on the second Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• BUDDY READING: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering Buddy Reading at 6:30 p.m. through the end of the school year. An adult or high school student will be available to help your student practice reading. Children must be registered by the Friday before the Monday program. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay till about 8 p.m. when the library closes. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers Book Club meets on Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. This group of readers is open to any teen or young adult. Led by Rush Rogers, this group focuses on those with reading difficulties of all kinds, but all are welcome. Snacks are served at each meeting. Sign ups are not required.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet on the second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• STORY TIME: A story time program for toddlers and caregivers will be offered from 10:30-11 a.m. in the Children’s Department at the Piqua Public Library.

Civic agendas

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

