Victim identifed in deadly Piqua shooting

PIQUA — One person is confirmed dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in Piqua.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department identified the victim as Phillip Tamar Howard, 37.

Grove said officers were sent to an address on Fairfax Avenue in the Candlewood subdivision, around 1:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

Grove said, “Officers arrived to find a male deceased inside, suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Piqua detectives conducted interviews with witnesses to the shooting, one of whom allegedly shot Howard. No charges have yet been filed. Grove said that the investigation is ongoing.

Howard’s body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

Piqua police investigate a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Fairfax Ave. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/02/web1_020820mju_ppd_shooting_fairfax1-2.jpg Piqua police investigate a Saturday afternoon fatal shooting on Fairfax Ave.