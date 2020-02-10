Barn total loss following fire

FLETCHER — A pole barn is a total loss following an early morning fire.

Fletcher Fire Chief Anthony Bensman said the barn, located on the property at 401 W. Main St., Fletcher, is a total loss, following a fire that was called in around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. An investigation of what caused the fire is still under investigation.

An estimate of loss also is not yet available, he said, but there was a motorcycle, clothing and other personal items stored in the barn.

The fire was contained to the barn, Bensman said, and no other buildings on the property were damaged. He also said there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Bensman said Casstown, Johnston-St. Paris and Lockington fire departments provided mutual aid to Fletcher at the scene.

Cause of blaze under investigation