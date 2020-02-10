‘Dayton Six’ receive medals for heroism

The “Dayton Six” police officers were recently honored at a luncheon of the Ohio Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and each officer received a Medal for Heroism. The ceremony was hosted by the local Richard Montgomery Chapter, which includes Montgomery and Miami counties. Steve Hinson, state society president said, “We are deeply honored for this opportunity to pay tribute to the six Dayton police officers for bravery displayed during the response to the tragic mass-shooting on August 4th, 2019 in this community’s Historic Oregon District.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was the keynote speaker. He spoke of respect for all first responders that have to make life and death decisions, without knowing all the facts, in a split second. Turning to this shooting response, he said, “Without these officers’ courage and dedication to duty, further carnage would have been inevitable.”

Hinson then presented each of the six Dayton police officers with a Sons of the American Revolution Medal for Heroism. Local chapter president Steve Kaplan of Troy explains, “The Medal of Heroism is presented in recognition of outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger such as acts involving great personal courage and risk to the recipient.”

The Richard Montgomery Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit charitable organization whose members have proven ancestry to patriotic activities and support of the Revolutionary War. For more information, see their chapter website, Facebook page, or contact Kaplan at 335-7345 or skpk1984@aol.com.