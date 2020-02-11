Area briefs

‘Heart Transplant’ to be topic

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Pastor Vickie Evans at the Feb. 18 program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Piqua.

“Pastor Vickie will share the story of a woman who lived a life full of arrogance, pride and self-centered behavior and how a spiritual heart transplant changed her life forever,” said Terri Sherman, Connections board member.

“Individuals are capable of changing their lives and life styles if they want to and if they seek help from others,” Evans said. “I can attest to these positive changes and the successful lives individuals can realize with a ‘heart transplant,’” she added.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Feb. 13, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Troy Rec to host “Roaring 2020s” fundraiser

TROY — Troy Recreation Association is kicking up their heels and throwing back to the Roarin’ 20s with a fundraiser to benefit Troy’s youth. The Troy Rec is hosting the “Roaring 2020s Dance” with music, food and fun to raise money for its youth programs. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 7-10 p.m. at the Troy Rec at 11 N. Market Street, Troy. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per couple. Tickets are available at The Rec or on Eventbrite.com All proceeds benefit the Troy Recreation Association. For more information contact Kelly Snyder at (937) 339-1923.

Miami East Choir accomplishments

CASSTOWN —Five Miami East High School Symphonic Choir students were accepted by blind audition to perform in the 2020 OMEA All-State Choir. The all-star choir consisted of 160 of the best high school voices in the state of Ohio. The All-State Choir performed February 1 in Cincinnati. The Miami East students were: Rebecca Patch, Nichole Hood, Zach Enz, Tyler Fetters and Caleb Lozano. This was the second time for Rebecca, Tyler and Caleb to perform with the group. Renowned composer and conductor Dr. Andre J. Thomas, Professor Emeritus of Florida State University, was the guest director. The students were coached by Mr. Omar Lozano and Mrs. Melissa Lozano.

Miami East Jr. High School Honor Choir also performed at the 2020 Ohio Music Educators Association State Professional Development Conference from January 30-Feb. 1 in Cincinnati. An audition committee of directors screened via blind audition over 138 junior high, high school and university ensembles. MEJH Honor Choir was the only middle school choir in Ohio selected to perform. The Miami East junior high honor choir received an Outstanding Performance Plaque from OMEA. The audience consisted of music educators, parents, chaperones and Jason Unger principal of MEJH. The choir was directed by Mr. Omar Lozano and Mrs. Melissa Lozano. The choir was accompanied by Mrs. Lozano.