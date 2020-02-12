Tracy ranks in top 12 at Ohio VFW competition

WEST MILTON — The VFW Post #6557 recently announced Milton-Union student Micah Tracy represented District 3 at the Ohio VFW State Conference in Columbus in January.

Micah’s VFW Voice of Democracy essay “What Makes America Great” ranked among the top 12 in the 19-20 Ohio competition.

All district VOD representatives were recognized during the banquet at the Crowne Plaza Columbus North. Thousands of high school students across the country participate each year to earn awards and scholarships.

Micah is the daughter of Greg and Tracey Tracy, and has a younger brother, Levi. She is a junior at Milton-Union High School where she runs cross-country and track.

Micah is also a member of the National Honor Society and student council. She sings the National Anthem for many home sporting events at her high school. In her spare time, Micah enjoys reading, baking and working out. She is currently visiting colleges and investigating military opportunities for her future.