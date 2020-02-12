OSP pursuit ends with arrests in Troy

TROY — A pair of suspects are in custody after attempting to flee from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday.

Sgt. Jeff Kramer from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Ford SUV traveling southbound on I-75 near Piqua for speed and following too close violations just after 2 p.m.

“The driver decided to flee from the officer,” Kramer said.

The vehicle exited the interstate at State Route 41 in Troy.

“We got multiple agencies involved,” Kramer went on, “trying to coordinate a stop.”

At this point, officers lost sight of the fleeing vehicle due to heavy traffic and officers using “due regard” for safety at traffic signals where the suspects allegedly ran multiple red lights.

With assistance from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police, the vehicle was spotted in the Kings Chapel area where it had been abandoned by the suspects, who fled on foot.

Kramer said the trooper who initiated the pursuit was able to get good physical descriptions of the pair of suspects.

As the vehicle was being secured by officers, others continued to look for the pair of suspects. Minutes later, a Miami County deputy spotted the pair off Stanfield Road near Troy Fire Station 3.

The pair were taken into custody without further incident. A trooper made positive ID on both suspects.

Kramer said that as the suspects were taken into custody, “there are signs of criminal activity,” but he did not elaborate.

The vehicle, which was registered out of Kentucky, was impounded and both suspects were transported back to the Piqua post to be interviewed.

The pair, whose names have not yet been released, will be charged with fleeing and eluding. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation in completed.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper handcuffs one of two suspects in a Wednesday afternoon pursuit that began on I-75 and ended after the suspects ditched their vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended by law enforcement officers in Troy. A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol begins to check out the vehicle used by a pair of suspects to flee troopers in a Wednesday afternoon chase that ended in Troy.

By Mike Ullery

Reach Mike Ullery at mullery@dailycall.com

