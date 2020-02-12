Area briefs

Riverside to host open house

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities on Monday, March 2 at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy.

An open house will be held from 3-6 p.m. in Riverside’s training center, where guests will enjoy cake, snacks and beverages while celebrating with people of all abilities. Several individuals served will be on hand to showcase their creations, and there will be games, activities and for all to enjoy.

For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

Paint a winter scene

TIPP CITY — Paint a winter wonderland scene while raising money for Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Visit TMCS’s website or Facebook page for a sample of the painting. Participants will paint on a 16-inch-by-20-inch stretched canvas. All supplies will be provided. No experience is needed, step-by-step instructions and templates are provided.

The class is taught by Tammy Sharpe and is located at the Broadway Elementary School cafeteria on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6-9 p.m. The cost of the class is $36 for residents and non-residents. TMCS will receive $10 donated back to help fund future classes.

Lifeguard classes set

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard re-certification class on Feb. 8, and a full certification class in March on March 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26. The Robinson branch in Troy will be offering a re-certification class on March 7, and a full class in April on April 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23. Both classes are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for non-members.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch at (937) 773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson branch at (937) 440-9622.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua branch is located at 223 W. High St. in Piqua, and the Robinson branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.

Dine to donate

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, for this month’s dine to donate.

Buffalo Wild Wings will donate a percentage of the sales to Brukner Nature Center when a flier is presented, shown on your phone or if you simply mention Brukner Nature Center when ordering. Fliers are available at the Interpretive Building or online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

Money raised will be used to help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.