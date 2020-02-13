Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Feb. 5

• Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, a measuring container was observed in the hand sink. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC removed the mixing container from the hand sink.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: On the breakfast buffet, pats of real butter in a container adjacent to the toaster were observed holding at 57°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the pats of real butter were discarded.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: At the time of inspection, the pancake mix was observed not time stamped. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC time stamped the pancake mix.

The back kitchen storage area reach-in cooler adjacent to the shelving units was observed with door gasket and inner surface of door in disrepair. Replace.

• Papa John’s, 779 W. Market St., Troy — At the time of inspection, the facility was without an individual certified in Level One (PIC) Food Safety.

• K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — In the back storage area, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Place items at least six inches off the floor. Also, ensure any food items are stored at least six inches off the floor.

Repeat: The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: 1. In the front prep area, the bun cart or rack 2. In the first microwave in the main kitchen area, the top internal surface 3. The shelving units in the main kitchen reach-in coolers 4. The bottom internal surface of the reach-in cooler near the entrance point to the back kitchen 5. In the dirty dish area, the bottom surfaces of the sink – Ensure items are moved and the above surfaces are frequently cleaned.

The hot water sanitizing warewashing machine was observed leaking water. Repair or replace.

The following areas and surfaces were observed with food debris and grease build-up: 1. In the dirty dish area, the walls under the sink and behind the dishmachine 2. In the main kitchen area, the ceiling (dust) – Ensure equipment is moved and walls, floors and ceilings are cleaned.

Feb. 6

• Jj’s Lunchbox, 7031 S. County Road 25A, Tipp City — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the top section of the prep cooler adjacent to the pizza oven, multiple small containers of sauces and cole slaw were observed holding between 45°F and 48°F. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC moved the sauces and cole slaw to the bottom section.

In the bottom section of the display cooler, bags of cheese were observed being stored in standing water. Ensure food is stored above or away from standing water.

Cutting boards in the back area and then on the prep cooler were observed with scratches and scoring. Replace or resurface.

Hand and prep sinks were observed not secured and sealed to their adjacent walls. Secure and then seal with 100 percent silicone caulking.

Repeat: At the time of inspection, quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution test strips were not observed. Obtain test strips.

Behind the cooking equipment, the floors and walls were observed with food debris and grease build-up. Move equipment and clean.

• Basil’s Restaurant, 18 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Feb. 10

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the cafeteria cold bar, containers of yogurt, melon and a pineapple, walnut and apple mix were observed holding between 45°F and 46°F. The PIC stated those food items were going to be discarded prior to four hours.

The shelving units in the walk-in coolers were observed with a black, mold-like substance build-up. Remove items and clean.

• Tony’s Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. Co. Road 25A, Troy — The utensil storage drawers and bins were observed with food debris build-up. Remove utensils and clean. Also, reclean and resanitize utensils.

In the utensil drawers and storage bins, cooking and serving utensils were observed scattered. Store the utensils facing one way with the handles accessible.

Critical: The staff ice machine drain line was observed without a proper air gap. Place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the drain line and drain. When an air gap is being installed, ensure the drain line from the ice machine is cleaned.

• Los Pitayos, 2317 W. Main St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, containers of refried beans and Spanish rice were observed at 44°F. PIC stated those food items were taken from the steam table the night before cooled. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded both food items.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: In the walk-in cooler, multiple containers of food were observed past their use-by-date. Ensure food is date marked and then only maintained for seven days, with day one being the day the food was prepared. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC discarded the food items.

Feb. 11

• Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.