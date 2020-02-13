Author visits PCIS

Piqua Central Intermediate students welcomed acclaimed author Shelley Pearsall this week. Mrs. Pearsall presented to the entire student body where she shared about her writing process and how she faced rejection that finally lead to success. Students also enjoyed a writers workshop focusing on “characterization.” Using a variety of shoes as inspiration, students crafted their character’s attributes and wrote introductions to entice their readers. Pearsall’s visit was made possible with grants provided by the Miami County Foundation, Piqua Community Foundation, and hotel accommodations were provided by The Comfort Inn of Piqua.

PCIS students welcomed acclaimed author Shelley Pearsall! Mrs. Pearsall presented to the whole student body where she shared about her writing process and how she faced rejection that finally lead to success. Students also enjoyed a Writers Workshop focusing on Characterization. Using a variety of shoes as inspiration, students crafted their characters attributes and wrote introductions to entice their readers. Mrs. Pearsall’s visit was made possible with grants provided by the Miami County Foundation, Piqua Community Foundation, and hotel accommodations were provided by The Comfort Inn of Piqua. Thanks to these organizations for their support in helping to bring this amazing experience to our students.