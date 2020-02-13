Child in serious condition following crash

PIQUA — The 12-year-old victim who was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday is in serious condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital as of Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, CareFlight was called to transport a child who was reported to have been struck by a pickup truck. Piqua police and medics were called to the scene of the accident on the 800 block of South Street in Piqua shortly after 8 a.m.

Reports from Piqua police indicated a 12-year-old girl “darted out from car in front of oncoming truck.” She was reported to be unconscious following the crash, but she had regained consciousness when medical crews arrived. The extent of her injuries is unknown, but she is believed to have broken bones as a result of the accident.

The victim, who was identified as Breanna Cooley, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Piqua Fire Department medics where CareFlight met them to transport her to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Piqua police said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured and will not be cited.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

