Area briefs

Have coffee with the mayor

TIPP CITY — Join others at the Tipp City Public Library on March 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., when Mayor Joe Gibson explains how important your participation in the census is to Tipp City, Monroe Township and Ohio.

The census will be computerized in 2020 and library will provide a computer and assistance in completing your information. Coffee and cookies will be provided. There is no charge but, registration is required.

Visit tmcomservices.org to register.

Learn what to plant

TIPP CITY — Join Master Gardener Dave Pinkerton from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 18 to learn “How to Plant Most Anything!”

This lecture will begin on that subject, but will move quickly into a more important area. Namely, what to plant where.

Pinkerton has found that is where most home gardeners and landscapers make the biggest mistakes. There is no charge for the class, but pre-registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

Join the YW Wild Walking Women

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together,” she added.

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.

Spaghetti supper to be held

COVINGTON — The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be held between 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the K-8 school cafeteria, 807 Chestnut St., Covington. All proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund Program.

The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast. The meal also includes homemade coleslaw, dessert, and a drink. Cost is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $3 for children under 12. Carry-out orders will also be available.

Further, the March music concert will be held at the high school gym the same evening. All community members are invited to attend both events.

Lastly, the community scholarship fund drive is underway. Donations to the scholarship fund may be sent to Karen Brackman at Covington High School, 807 Chestnut St., Suite A, Covington, through March 20. For more information, call (947) 473-2856.

Scholarship applications accepted

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club Scholarship Committee has announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual high school graduating senior scholarship awards. Annually in April of each year the Scholarship Committee awards five scholarships of $1,000 each to distinguished area graduating seniors who apply. Those eligible to apply are all graduating seniors who live within the Troy 45373 postal district.

Applications are available through the guidance offices of Troy High School, Troy Christian High School, Miami East High School and Lehman Catholic High School as well as on the Troy Noon Optimist Facebook page and website. The completed applications along with the required handwritten personal statements and supporting documentation must be submitted back to the guidance offices of the appropriate schools by April 1, 2020. Thereafter the scholarship winners will be notified by the Troy Noon Optimist Club about when and where to appear to receive their awards and be recognized by the club.

City offices to close

TROY — City offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of the President’s Day holiday.

Refuse collection and curbside recycling will be on schedule. Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.