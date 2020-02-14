Miami County’s Most Wanted

Joseph Pinks
Last known address: Troy
Height: 6’02”
Weight: 172
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 5/18/2000
Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Sabrina Beckner
Last known address: At large
Height: 5’04”
Weight: 125
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 7/24/78
Wanted for: Probation violation drug abuse, child endangering
Melaina Jernigan
Last known address:Piqua
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 250
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 1/13/93
Wanted for: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Ashley Alexander
Last known address: Piqua
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 150
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Date of birth: 12/15/84
Wanted for: FTA aggravated trafficking drugs
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.