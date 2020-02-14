Miami County’s Most Wanted

Joseph Pinks

Last known address: Troy

Height: 6’02”

Weight: 172

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 5/18/2000

Wanted for: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Sabrina Beckner

Last known address: At large

Height: 5’04”

Weight: 125

Eye color: Green

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 7/24/78

Wanted for: Probation violation drug abuse, child endangering

Melaina Jernigan

Last known address:Piqua

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 250

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 1/13/93

Wanted for: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Ashley Alexander

Last known address: Piqua

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 150

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Date of birth: 12/15/84

Wanted for: FTA aggravated trafficking drugs

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.